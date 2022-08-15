ACT OF DENIAL Featuring SOILWORK, TESTAMENT, SEPTICFLESH Members Working On Sophomore Album For Early-2023 Release

International all-star melodic death metal project Act Of Denial - founded by lead guitarist and songwriter Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim) and guitarist Luger (Koziak, Benighted-Cro) - has entered the studio and started working on a new album that will be released in early-2023.

The band lineup is a metal who’s who and features vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork), bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Kerim "Krimh" Lechner (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra).

The band's debut album, Negative, is available on all digital platforms and CD via Crusader Records. Negative was mixed at Studio Fredman by legendary producer Fredrik Nordström (At The Gates, In Flames, Dark Tranquillity, Arch Enemy). The album cover artwork was created by Carlos Del Olmo Holmberg.

Tracklist:

"Puzzle Heart"

"Controlled"

"Down That Line"

"Negative"

"Reflection Wall"

"In The Depths Of Destruction"

"Lost Circle"

"Your Dark Desires"

"Slave"

"Clutching At Rails Of Light"

"Puzzle Heart"

"Controlled"

"Down That Line"

"Slave"