AD INFINITUM Release Official Video For "Aftermath"

Modern metal frontrunners, Ad Infinitum, have released an official video for the song "Aftermath", taken from their latest album, Abyss. Check it out below.

Ad Infinitum have come into their own only over the last year or two, but they have released a whopping four albums since 2020. Vocalist / founder Melissa Bonny spoke with BraveWords about the band's new record, Abyss, and revealed they are playing the long game when it comes to their music.

"We've done the albums Chapter I: Monarchy, II: Legacy, and III: Downfall, which were connected in that they were all influenced by history. We wanted to step away from that but still offer a new trilogy, so we decided to go more personal on Abyss by basing the songs on personal experiences and emotions. We sorted those ideas out into three albums, and Abyss is the darkest of them. The fears, the demons, stuff like that."

Meaning fans should expect another trilogy....

"Yes, but it not just planned out in our heads (laughs). We've done the work for the next three records; not all the songs are written, but we've been working on the visuals for the artwork and the videos. If you wantch the videos you will see that there are easter eggs that connect the songs. The goal is to have this connection through the whole trilogy. It's the same for the artwork, so we had to inform everyone of what are going to do for the next three records (laughs)."

Watch for the complete story, coming soon.





Abyss is available in the following formats:

- 1LP Recycled Colored Vinyl (inlc. 12'' Booklet, Slipmat) - ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

- 1LP Recycled Black Vinyl

- 36 page Earbook - ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

- 1CD-Digisleeve + Abyss Pendant Bundle - ltd. to 200 copies worldwide

- 1CD Digisleeve + T-Shirt Bundle

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

- Abyss Pendant

- Cover Artwork T-Shirt

Order here.

Abyss tracklisting:

"My Halo"

"Follow Me Down"

"Outer Space"

"Aftermath"

"Euphoria"

"Surrender"

"Anthem For The Broken"

"The One You'll Hold On To"

"Parasite"

"Dead End"

"My Halo" (Orchestral Version)*

* Earbook only

"Follow Me Down" video:

"Surrender” video:

"My Halo" video:

"Outer Space" video:

Ad Infinitum are:

Melissa Bonny - Vocals

Adrian Thessenvitz - Guitars

Korbinian Benedict - Bass

Niklas Müller - Drums

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)