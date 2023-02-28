AD INFINITUM Unleash "From The Ashes" Single And Music Video

Rising modern symphonic metal stars, Ad Infinitum, entices its audience with their latest single, "From The Ashes". The track marks the next offering, cut from their upcoming third album, Chapter III - Downfall, set to be released on March 31.

Ad Infinitum has already gained millions of views on their previous videos worldwide, and vocalist Melissa Bonny leads the way in creating a unique, fresh sound that challenges genre boundaries. Ad Infinitum’s music is sure to captivate and thrill listeners with its powerful emotions and exciting energy.

The new hit, “From The Ashes”, crashes in with a grandiose guitar solo that sets the tone for an epic experience. Melissa Bonny's captivating vocals in the verses and powerful choruses will undoubtedly charm and energize the audience. The distorted guitars provide an electrifying atmosphere, especially during the intense djent-filled breakdown leading to the mighty finale. Experience the stunning resonance of this song's modern sound, guaranteed to turn heads and win over legions of new fans. The haunting and heavy ambience of "From The Ashes" is artfully complemented by a powerful and bombastic music video that magnifies the impact of this incredible track. “From The Ashes" is now available for streaming worldwide on all major platforms.

Ad Infinitum on “From The Ashes”: “As the release of our third album Chapter III - Downfall approaches, we are proud to reveal a more progressive creation, together with a video that symbolizes the rebirth of the phoenix, rising again from the ashes. This video definitely warms up the room by a few degrees. Don’t try this at home, kids!”

Chapter III - Downfall, bewitches with an innovative sound full of soaring melodic splendor juxtaposed against brooding, dark and even gothic heaviness. Exploring concepts of Ancient Egyptian history and mythology, Ad Infinitum melds a perfect balance of storytelling and technically sophisticated songwriting, spreading their wings in both areas of production and lyricism. Charging instrumentals, pounding drums, chunky, grooving riffs, mind-boggling solos and enchanting orchestrations build the band's unique world of sound as frontwoman-to-watch Melissa Bonny’s soul-stirring cleans and haunting growls put her incredible vocal range on display - dropping jaws with each line.

Produced by Ad Infinitum and Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, Chapter III - Downfall showcases that this up-and-coming quartet can effortlessly turn the genre upside down, gracing it with contemporary vibes without forgoing their signature metal origins, and thrilling all metal fans as they rise to the top!

Ad Infinitum add: “The word is out, Chapter III - Downfall is on its way! For this album, we explored stories and legends of Ancient Egypt with, as star character and main inspiration, Cleopatra. We added some extra dimension and sounds to our signature Ad Infinitum sound to create an extra dimension, transporting the listener to mystical landscapes of another era. We are beyond excited to start to unveil this new record!“

Chapter III - Downfall will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- 1 LP Gatefold CURACAO - limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Eternal Rains"

"Upside Down"

"Seth"

"From The Ashes"

"Somewhere Better"

"The Underworld"

"Ravenous"

"Under The Burning Skies"

"Architect Of Paradise"

"The Serpent's Downfall"

"New Dawn"

"Legends" (featuring Chrigel Glanzmann)

"Seth" video:

"Somewhere Better" video:

"Upside Down" video:

Lineup:

Melissa Bonny - Vocals

Adrian Thessenvitz - Guitars

Korbinian Benedict - Bass

Niklas Müller - Drums

(Photo - Nat Enemede)