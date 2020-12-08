ADAM LAMBERT, SHARON OSBOURNE, HENRY ROLLINS Confirmed For CYNDI LAUPER's Home For The Holidays Virtual Concert Experience
December 8, 2020, an hour ago
Adam Lambert, Sharon Osbourne, and Henry Rollins are among the celebrities confirmed for Cyndi Lauper's Home For The Holidays, a 21st century virtual concert experience.
Unite with Cyndi Lauper and her friends for a star-studded evening to end homelessness among LGBTQ youth. The event will debut on Friday (December 11) at 8 PM, ET on Cyndi's TikTok page, with a later stream of the event set for Sunday (December 13) at 8 PM, ET on Lauper's YouTube and Facebook pages.
Complete details here.
Artists:
Adam Lambert
Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell
Bette Midler
Billie Eilish
Billy Porter
Billy Steinberg
Boy George
Brandi Carlile
Brittany Howard
Carson Kressley
Cher
Dolly Parton
Harvey Fierstein
Henry Rollins
Jackson Browne
Judy Gold
Justin Tranter
Kim Petras
King Princess
The Cast Of Kinky Boots
Ll Cool J
Meg Myers
Phoebe Bridgers
Sharon Osbourne
Shea Diamond
Taylor Swift
Tom Kelly
Tracy Young
Whoopi Goldberg
Youth Pride Chorus