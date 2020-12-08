ADAM LAMBERT, SHARON OSBOURNE, HENRY ROLLINS Confirmed For CYNDI LAUPER's Home For The Holidays Virtual Concert Experience

Adam Lambert, Sharon Osbourne, and Henry Rollins are among the celebrities confirmed for Cyndi Lauper's Home For The Holidays, a 21st century virtual concert experience.

Unite with Cyndi Lauper and her friends for a star-studded evening to end homelessness among LGBTQ youth. The event will debut on Friday (December 11) at 8 PM, ET on Cyndi's TikTok page, with a later stream of the event set for Sunday (December 13) at 8 PM, ET on Lauper's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Complete details here.

Artists:

Adam Lambert

Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell

Bette Midler

Billie Eilish

Billy Porter

Billy Steinberg

Boy George

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

Carson Kressley

Cher

Dolly Parton

Harvey Fierstein

Henry Rollins

Jackson Browne

Judy Gold

Justin Tranter

Kim Petras

King Princess

The Cast Of Kinky Boots

Ll Cool J

Meg Myers

Phoebe Bridgers

Sharon Osbourne

Shea Diamond

Taylor Swift

Tom Kelly

Tracy Young

Whoopi Goldberg

Youth Pride Chorus