ADAMANTIS Signs With Cruz Del Sur Music; Re-Release Of Far Flung Realm Debut Coming In 2021

Cruz Del Sur Music announces the signing of Massachusetts-based power metallers, Adamantis. The label will re-release the band’s Far Flung Realm debut on a limited edition CD and Vinyl (Gatefold LP + 7’’) in March 2021.

“We are eternally grateful to Anderson Tiago from [YouTube channel] NWOTHM Full Albums,” says the band. “He helped us first with finding our audience, and then later on by reaching out to Cruz Del Sur on our behalf. Anderson is a fantastic person to work with and one is very respected in the scene. We can’t be happier about our continued collaboration with him.”

Adamantis formed in 2016 when drummer Evgeny Gromovoy and guitarist Javier Estrada moved to Boston for work where they met guitarist Jeff Taft and former singer Ashley Caval via an internet post calling for musicians sharing similar influences to start a band. The band played across New England and culminated their run with the release of Thundermark EP. Soon after the release, Ashley and original bassist Liz Cleary left and the trio continued working on new material, eventually adding bassist Cody Pelchat and vocalist Jeff Stark to complete the lineup.

The resultant Far Flung Realm full-length immediately earned high marks for its take on 1990s era European power metal. The members of Adamantis cite the likes of Gamma Ray, Running Wild, Blind Guardian and early Nocturnal Rites as key influences as well as early Manowar and Viking-era Bathory. The key, however, to the band’s sound is their democratic writing process - all members of Adamantis contributed across the 10 songs that would comprise the finished product.

“Though the songs are conceived initially by a single member, every member has contributed in some way to every song,” comments the band. “After Ashley and Liz left, we kept writing songs but stopped playing shows, which allowed us to work more on our initial ideas and give them time to evolve, whereas the previous EP was primarily a way to release in a physical medium the songs we had been playing live for over a year. With ‘Far Flung Realm’ we also were fortunate to work with experienced producer Christian ‘Moschus’ Moos, who also helped shape our sound and added some light string and flute arrangements.”

