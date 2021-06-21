ÆNIGMATUM - Oregon Blackened Death Metal Quartet To Release Second Album, Deconsecrate, In August; “Forged From Bedlam” Streaming Now

20 Buck Spin has announced the August 13th release of Deconsecrate, the annihilating second album from Portland, Oregon-based death crew Aenigmatum.

Following their well-received eponymous debut, the idiosyncratic methodology of Aenigmatum is instantly apparent from the whip-start blast of Deconsecrate’s opening track “Forged From Bedlam”. While the pace is frenetic, speed is never a crutch to be relied upon but rather one deliberate device in a sprawling collection of melodically precise and technically riveting fragmented death shards. The eight songs on Deconsecrate constitute a labyrinthian structure of twisting nuanced complexity and intricate explosive chaos. Blood-freezing and incandescently beautiful at once, Aenigmatum tempers their withering elaborate intensity with astonishingly elegant melodic passages carved into the mind like towering marble hallucinations.

Immersing in Deconsecrate, one might be forgiven assuming they’d stumbled upon a lost obscurity of mid-1990s Gothenburg, the dark harmonies, the dual guitars, the staggering rhythm section; but in fact, Aenigmatum has bequeathed a startlingly ambitious paragon of mystifying esoteric death metal magnificence.

Tracklisting:

"Forged From Bedlam"

"Undaunted Hereafter"

"Disenthralled"

"Fracturing Proclivity"

"Floods Within A Splintered Cortex"

"Larker, Sanguine Phantom"

"Despot Of Amorphic Dominions"

"Animus Reflection"

"Forged From Bedlam":

(Photo by Devin Tolman)