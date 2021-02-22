AEROSMITH - 2021 European Tour Rescheduled To 2022

Approximately three months from now, Aerosmith were supposed to head overseas for a European Tour, beginning May 29 in Moscow, Russia. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, their plans have been delayed a year. This is the second time the tour has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, as it was originally set to take place in 2020. An official statement from Aerosmith reads:

"Due to current conditions and for the safety of our fans, the 2021 European Tour has been rescheduled to 2022. Please stay tuned for more information regarding the new dates or contact your point of purchase. All tickets will be valid for new dates."

The band's official website Aerosmith.com displays the following tour poster, listing the 2022 tour dates. Rival Sons had been the opening act in 2021, but their name is noticeably absent from the 2022 promo material.