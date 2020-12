AEROSMITH Add Sheffield Date To Rescheduled European Tour

Aerosmith have added a July 2 date at FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, UK to their rescheduled European tour.

Tickets:

Wednesday, December 9 - 9 AM, UK Time - O2 Pre Sale

Thursday, December 10 - 9 AM, UK Time - LN Pre Sale

Friday, December 11 - 9 AM, UK Time - General On Sale

Earlier this week, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry made an appearance during actor Josh Gad's Wayne's World reunion, to kick off season two of Reunited Apart. Aerosmith appeared in Wayne's World 2, released in 1993, performing "Dude (Looks Like A Lady)" and "Shut Up And Dance".