AEROSMITH Celebrate 50th Anniversary With New Greatest Hits Multi-Format Release, Due In August; Video Trailer

Today, Aerosmith announces their ultimate Greatest Hits, landing August 18 in multiple sweeping configurations including merchandise fan packs, new apparel, and accessory collections.

Available formats:

- Super Deluxe 4LP on color vinyl *

- Numbered 2LP on 180g black vinyl with alternate cover *

- Limited Edition CD with 2000's image & band logo*

- Deluxe 4LP on 180g black vinyl

- 2LP on black vinyl

- LP on black vinyl

- Deluxe 3CD with photo booklet

- CD with photo booklet

* Aerosmith Store Exclusive

The Super Deluxe Limited Edition boasts - for the first time ever - 44 tracks spanning Aerosmith's five-decade career on 180g custom color vinyl. Featuring "Dream On," "Walk This Way," "Sweet Emotion," "Crazy," "Cryin'," "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," and many more! Stunning live photography and band photos across their entire career in premium book-style sleeves, plus four black and white lithographs.

All configurations are available to pre-order for a limited time exclusively in Aerosmith's Official Store. Watch a video trailer below.

Super Deluxe tracklisting:

Side A

"Mama Kin"

"Dream On"

"Lord Of The Thighs"

"Same Old Song And Dance" [single version]

"Train Kept A-Rollin'"

"S.O.S. (Too Bad)"

Side B

"Seasons Of Wither"

"Walk This Way"

"Big Ten Inch Record"

"Adam's Apple"

"Sweet Emotion"

"Toys In The Attic"

Side C

"Back In The Saddle"

"Last Child"

"Combination"

"Nobody's Fault"

"Home Tonight"

"Bright Light Fright"

Side D

"Draw The Line"

"Kings And Queens" [single version]

"Let The Music Do The Talking"

"Walk This Way" with RUN-D.M.C.

"Hangman Jury"

Side E

"Dude (Looks Like A Lady)"

"Rag Doll" [Live]

"Angel" [Single Version]

"Monkey On My Back"

"What It Takes" [CHR Single Edit]

Side F

"Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun"

"Love In An Elevator"

"The Other Side"

"Get A Grip"

"Amazing" [CHR Single Edit]

Side G

"Livin' On The Edge" [CHR Edit]

"Cryin'"

"Eat The Rich"

"Crazy" [Radio Edit]

"Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)"

Side H

"Pink"

"Nine Lives"

"I Don't Want To Miss A Thing"

"Jaded"

"Just Push Play" [Radio Remix]

"We All Fall Down"