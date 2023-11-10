AEROSMITH Collaborates With Japanese Chain Naruto Taiyaki Honpo To Sell Fish-Shaped Pastries

“Taiyaki,” the fish-shaped pastry filled with red bean paste, continues to elicit sweet emotions from a legendary U.S. rock band, reports The Asahi Shimbun.

Aerosmith is collaborating with nationwide chain Naruto Taiyaki Honpo to sell special edition cakes starting November 11 to mark the 50th anniversary of the group’s debut.

Officials of Universal Music Group, which represents Aerosmith, focused on the band’s well-known love of taiyaki to spice up the anniversary celebration and the release of its Greatest Hits album in August. According to Universal Music, vocalist Steven Tyler is such a fan of taiyaki that he once ate 10 of the cakes before a concert.

Other Aerosmith members, including guitarist Joe Perry, also love the Japanese fast-food specialty. The special cakes feature apple ingredients added to the usual sweet bean paste, inspired by the crimson red of the new album’s cover. The cakes will come in wrappers featuring the band’s red logo.

“We are very honored to collaborate with a world-famous band,” an official of Naruto Taiyaki Honpo said. “We hope this will help taiyaki go global, too.”

The Aerosmith taiyaki will be available for 300 yen ($1.98) at Naruto Taiyaki Honpo’s 38 outlets nationwide starting on November 11, except for the Togoshi Ginza Shopping Street outlet in Tokyo, where the cakes will go on sale on November 16.

The limited edition cakes will be available until the end of the year or until the filling supply runs out.

(Top photo - Steven Tyler Instagram)