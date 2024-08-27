AEROSMITH, CREED, MYLES KENNEDY, SEVENDUST, WOLFGANG VAN HALEN And Others Join Artist Rights Alliance Music Council

The Artist Rights Alliance (ARA), a non-profit artist-led education and advocacy organization, today announces a group of globally recognized musicians to its music council. Aerosmith, Creed, Lauren Daigle, Jerry Flowers, Myles Kennedy, Sevendust, and Wolfgang Van Halen all join the organization, lending their support to the protection and education of artists and creators. Additionally, The ARA is happy to announce acclaimed songwriter & vocalist Dan Navarro to its board of directors.

“As a longtime artist advocate, Dan brings tremendous expertise, energy, and passion for musicians' rights to ARA’s efforts,” ARA Executive Director Jen Jacobsen shares. “The ARA Board is excited to work closely with Dan to ensure that artists are educated, protected, and treated fairly as they navigate the music marketplace. Dan’s voice will be a welcomed addition to our group as we navigate the murky waters of streaming royalties, keep AI from infringing on artists’ rights, and fight for a transparent ticketing system that fully supports artists and fans. We are thrilled to have Dan aboard.”

The ARA has long been on the front lines of the fight for creators, evidenced most recently by an open letter calling on tech platform not to devalue music and undermine artists’ rights, garnering the support of over 200 artists. Members of the ARA board and music council have lent their voice to important issues by conducting interviews, and offering their names in support of concerted efforts to endorse and give input to ongoing legislation. Streaming royalties, ticketing, and the effects of artificial intelligence are issues at the forefront of the ARA’s fight for artist, and the influx of new members only strengthens that fight.

Dan Navarro’s eclectic 40-year career as a songwriter, artist, singer and voice actor, includes 20 acclaimed albums, thousands of concerts, singing and voice acting in films like Oscar-winners “Encanto,” “Coco,” television, videogames, commercials, and writing songs for Pat Benatar (the Grammy-nominated classic “We Belong”), The Bangles, Dave Edmunds and more. In 2022, after 20+ years with Lowen & Navarro, he released his second studio-recorded solo album, Horizon Line, to rave reviews.

“I’m honored and excited to join the ARA Board in fostering its vital work,” Dan shares. “This in an era where artists’ rights are routinely threatened by technology, dismissed by industry and underserved by public policy. With so much work to do, I’m eager to help.”

About the Artist Rights Alliance:

The Artist Rights Alliance is an artist-run, non-profit organization fighting for songwriters and musicians in the modern music economy, co-founded by Grammy winner Rosanne Cash. It is led by a Board of Directors including artist manager Thomas Manzi, John McCrea of Cake, critically acclaimed Americana singer/songwriter Tift Merritt, award-winning producer Ivan Barias, world guitar innovator Matthew Montfort, Indie label executive and musician Maggie Vail, and songwriter/vocalist Dan Navarro. ARA works to ensure artists are at the table when decisions are made on policies that affect their lives and livelihoods and empowers artists to advocate directly for themselves through classes, events, and presentations to demystify music, politics, and the spaces where they intersect.

For more information, visit artistrightsalliance.org.