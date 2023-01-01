AEROSMITH - Disney's Hollywood Studios Closes Down Rock 'N' Roller Coaster For "Refurbishment"

According to a report by The Street, Hollywood Studios is closing the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster that features Aerosmith. Disney has said that the ride is just closed for routine maintenance and should reopen summer of 2023, according to BlogMickey.com. The ride originally opened to the public in 1999. There was a sister coaster in Disneyland Paris, which opened in 2002, closed in 2019 and was rethemed with the Avengers. Since the Paris ride was rethemed, the speculation is high on whether or not the Hollywood Studios Florida ride meets the same fate.

Read the complete report here.

The report follows a December 28th tweet posted by WDW News Today saying the ride would be closing down for "refurbishment."