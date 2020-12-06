AEROSMITH Frontman STEVEN TYLER, Guitarist JOE PERRY To Appear On Wayne's World Virtual Reunion This Monday

Actor Josh Gad's credits include voicing the character Olaf in the animated Disney movie Frozen ER, The Daily Show, Modern Family, New Girl, and Numb3rs. In his continuing series Reunited Apart, which features virtual reunions of the casts for classic films, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry are due to make an appearance during the Wayne's World reunion scheduled for December 7th at 12:00 noon EST / 9:00am PST on YouTube.

Aerosmith appeared in Wayne's World 2, released in 1993.

The Reunited Apart YouTube channel can be found here.