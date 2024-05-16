AEROSMITH Frontman STEVEN TYLER Performs "Mama Kin" With THE BLACK CROWES In London; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming
May 16, 2024, 58 minutes ago
On May 15th, The Back Crowes performed at the Eventim Apollo in London, England and during their encore, they were joined by Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler for a cover of the band's 1973 classic, "Mama Kin". Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.
The Black Crowes will be supporting Aerosmith this fall and winter. Dates are listed below.
September
23 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
26 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY
29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH
October
2 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC
5 - Thompson Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN
8 - Capital One Arena - Washington DC
11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
14 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO
17 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH
20 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
31 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ
November
3 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX
6 - Moody Center - Austin, TX
9 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
12 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK
15 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE
18 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO
21 - Moda Center - Portland, OR
24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
27 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT
30 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
December
4 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA
7 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA
28 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
31 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
January
4 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
7 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
10 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
13 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH
16 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
19 - United Center - Chicago, IL
22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN
25 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO
February
11 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL
14 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
17 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL
20 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC
23 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
26 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY
The Black Crowes returned to the road this spring with their 35-date Happiness Bastards Tour. Remaining dates listed below.
May
17 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
18 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls
21 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
22 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
24 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia
27 - Milan, IT - Teatro Arcimboldi Milano
29 - Frankfurt, DE - Alte Oper
30 - Stuttgart, DE - Liederhalle
June
1 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall
4 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkonersalen
5-8 - Sôlvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival
9 - Mérida, ES - Stone & Music Festival
July
19 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club*
September
13 - East Aurora, NY - Borderland Festival
14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea. Hear. Now Festival