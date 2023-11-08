AEROSMITH Guitarist BRAD WHITFORD Featured In Career-Spanning Interview - "I Think We Were At Our Full Potential On Day One"

In an exclusive career-spanning Guitar World interview, Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford reflects on a tumultuous career in one of America’s great rock institutions, his frustrations at being labeled the rhythm player to Perry’s lead, and what stopped Aerosmith from following up their "piss-poor" final album. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

Whitford: "I think we were at our full potential on day one. I don’t know if we realized it, but I say that because of one guy and one song, and that’s Steven (Tyler) bringing in 'Dream On'. I don’t know what it is, but to this day, it’s still everywhere. And Steven had that in his back pocket when we started the first record. So when we talk about potential, looking at 'Dream On', Aerosmith was sitting on a nuke. And like I said, we went through Toys and Rocks, and so much of it slipped away. But there were still some shining moments here and there."

Guitar World: Given your chemistry with Joe (Perry), was it difficult when he walked away during the Night In The Ruts sessions?

Whitford: "I can only tell you what I experienced, so I can’t speak for anybody else. But Joe left, and I said, 'Okay, now what are we gonna do?' So we auditioned players, and there were a bunch of great guys, but in the end, we chose Jimmy (Crespo). And looking back, Jimmy had the same look as Joe, with dark hair and a very dark mood about him. But don’t get me wrong – Jimmy is a great player. The dynamic between Jimmy and me was very different from how Joe and I worked. Jimmy and I would sit down and work things out in fine detail. Jimmy was very into that, and I loved it, so I loved playing with him, too."

Guitar World: What led to the classic Aerosmith lineup getting back together in ’84?

Whitford: "The whole time I was doing the Whitford/St. Holmes thing, and then when I started playing with Joe again, I’d be in the studio with other Leber-Krebs clients, and they’d say, 'When are you going to get back together with Aerosmith?' And I always had the same story: 'I’ll tell you what – it comes down to Steven Tyler and Joe Perry. If they can find some way to bury their hatchets, I would follow them.' But I honestly thought it would never happen."

Read the complete interview here.

Aerosmith were recently forced to postpone schedule dates on their Peace Out farewell tour. The following message from the band explains the situation:

"To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled Peace Out shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

Steven Tyler adds: “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

Aerosmith continue: "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase."