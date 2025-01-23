AEROSMITH Members To Reunite At STEVEN TYLER's "Jam For Janie" Event Next Month; Other Performers Include BILLY IDOL, JOAN JETT And More

Billboard is reporting that Steven Tyler’s sixth annual Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party has been announced, with the star-studded charity event to kick off on February 2 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Hosted by Grammy-winning comedian Tiffany Haddish, the evening features a powerhouse lineup of performers, including Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Linda Perry, Matt Sorum, and Nuno Bettencourt. A special highlight will be a reunion performance by members of Aerosmith.

The event supports Janie’s Fund, the rocker’s nonprofit aiding young women and girls who have survived abuse, and expands its philanthropic reach this year to benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Widows, Orphans, and Disabled Firefighter’s Fund. The event will welcome more than 100 firefighters who have been at the forefront of combating the California wildfires, to celebrate the major night in music.

“What the Los Angeles community has endured with these wildfires is unthinkable. Music has healing powers and we hope to bring a moment of joy and levity to our first-responder firefighters and those most affected by the fires,” Tyler said. “The trauma experienced by the girls we work with is also unthinkable and we will continue to shed light and support the amazing work of Janie’s Fund.”

