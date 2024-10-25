AEROSMITH - New Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure 5-Pack Available

Funko have released their new Aerosmith Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure 5-Pack.

Description: Jam out with all five members of the American rock band, Aerosmith! This rockin' set includes Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, and Joey Kramer Funko Pop! vinyl figures.

Featuring their classic ensembles in iconic style, the fab five is ready to take the stage in your Funko Pop! collection! This Aerosmith Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure 5-Pack includes comes packaged together in window display box. Each figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inchest tall. For ages 3 and up.

Order here.