AEROSMITH's Bestselling Album And Career-Defining Hit Return To Billboard Charts

Forbes Senior Contributor, Hugh McIntyre, reports that while Aerosmith is rarely missing from Billboard's hard rock lists, especially with their Greatest Hits compilation which typically ranks among the most successful albums in that genre, this week the Boston favorites reappear on several other lists, as that set rises on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart.

Says McIntyre: "The Billboard tallies aren’t quite as competitive this frame as they have been for the past month or so, as holiday tunes have fallen away - even on the hard rock-only tallies - and Aerosmith gains a lot of ground thanks to that fact.

"Greatest Hits surges back into the Top 10 on the "Top Hard Rock Albums" chart this week. The top-selling compilation rockets from #14 to #8, while also finding its way back to a pair of other rosters.

"Aerosmith’s hits-packed offering breaks back onto the "Billboard 200", the company’s list of the most-consumed albums of every style across the US. On that ranking, Greatest Hits rocks its way back to #170, thanks to more than 8,600 equivalent units shifted.

"Greatest Hits performs even better on the "Top Rock & Alternative Albums" chart. There, it becomes a Top 40 win once more, as it re-enters at #37."

Aerosmith also claims a hit single in America once again. Find out more at Forbes.

In other Aerosmith-related news, Close Enemies, the powerhouse band featuring bassist Tom Hamilton, alongside drummer Tony Brock (The Babys, Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow, Don Henley), Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton, who has been singing professionally since the age of 11 as a member and co-host of the famed 90s Mickey Mouse Club and pop group The Party, recently announced their signing with TLG|ROCK for management and label services. Their new record will be distributed through Virgin Music Group. Unlike the name suggests, these five guys are close friends, each with an illustrious musical career.

The band will release their debut single, "Sound Of A Train", on January 17 and are playing shows in support (dates below).

Tom Hamilton: "We’re really excited to be working with TLG/Virgin on the release of the Close Enemies record! They’re genuinely as excited about putting it out as we are! Can’t wait to see what happens!"

Tony Brock: "TLG/Virgin are the perfect match for Close Enemies as we are both SUPERGROUPS! 👌 Can’t wait to see the results!!"

Trace Foster: "After spending a year on the writing and recording of this record, we were not going to sign with just anyone to put it out. Once we spoke with Dennis Sanders and his team at TLG/Virgin, we knew we had an ally with the same vision."

Chasen Hampton: "Honoured to join forces with history! TLG/Virgin/Universal Music Group are all proven visionaries and a perfect fit for this band of brothers. We are excited to get this music heard and be a part of this new family."

Peter Stroud: "We could not ask for a better partner with Denny and The Label Group. His experience across all fronts of the industry is a perfect fit for Close Enemies. And I always prefer flying Virgin! It’s an honor to be playing with these musical brothers and now working with the ultimate team."

Denny Sanders, CEO of TLG|ROCK: "My good friend Andy Gallagher of the band Overhaul sent me the music. I absolutely loved it, then to find out who's in the band, well that was just icing on the cake. We are all thrilled here at TLG to be working with Close Enemies."

Check out the band's upcoming tour dates below, and stay tuned for further update.

Tour dates:

January

14 - Manchester, NH - The Rex Theatre

23 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

25 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

28 - Chicago, IL - City Winery

29 - St Louis, MO - City Winery