AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY, THE ROLLING STONES' RONNIE WOOD Added To Lineup For JEFF BECK Tribute Concerts

It was recently announced that Eric Clapton is set to team up with a huge array of artists for two upcoming tribute shows in honour of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who died at the age of 78 on January 10, 2023. after contracting bacterial meningitis.

It's just been confirmed that Aerosmith's Joe Perry and The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood have both been added to the bill for the concerts, which are set to take place on May 22 and 23 at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Artists confirmed to appear now include: Doyle Bramhall, Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr, Johnny Depp, Billy Gibbons, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Joe Perry, Robert Randolph, Olivia Safe, Rod Stewart, Joss Stone, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Ronnie Wood, and from the Jeff Beck Band: Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson.

Both shows are sold out. Surplus income from the concerts will be donated to the Folly Wildlife Rescue based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.