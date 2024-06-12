AEROSMITH's JOHN DOUGLAS To Attend And Showcase His Original Artwork This Weekend At Jacksonville’s Gallery725

Jacksonville, Florida's premier fine art gallery, Gallery725, are thrilled to announce the first stop of Aerosmith touring drummer John Douglas' "From Stage To Canvas" Art Tour, showcasing his eclectic, and energetic, collection of original works and fine art prints. Many of these pieces are signed by legendary musicians they represent.

- June 14 from 5 to 9 PM

- June 15 from 4 to 8 PM

- June 16 from 1 to 3 PM

While catering to top tier collectors, the event is open to the public, providing a rare opportunity to engage with the artist. All Art on exhibition is available for acquisition at Gallery725.

RSVPs are suggested. For more information call (904) 345-9230 or email gallery725@gmail.com.

John Douglas, currently drumming with Aerosmith on their Peace Out tour, has captivated audiences worldwide with his art both on stage and applied to canvas. Having toured with iconic bands like ZZ Top, Slash, Van Halen, and Bon Jovi, John’s art reflects the soul of rock and roll. His work is not only celebrated in fine art galleries globally but also graces the private collections of rock legends. The paintings resonate with many collectors as the subjects are in large part his tour mates, merging his passions of drumming and art as he has painted custom drums and guitars for international superstars. Notable clients include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bon Jovi, Mana, Van Halen, ZZ Top, Pantera, Iron Maiden, Aerosmith amongst others.

“I painted what is widely considered Joe’s most famous and iconic guitar, known as the ‘Billie’ guitar,” shares Douglas. “It has been photographed and featured on the cover of just about every music publication. I thought it would be cool for me to paint a portrait of Joe playing that guitar… for myself. So, in my spare time, I did just that. When I finished it, I contacted Joe’s guitar tech, and asked him if he could get Joe to sign it for me. Apparently, Joe took one look at the painting and said, ‘that’s my album cover!’ The original now belongs to the Hard Rock Cafe.”

According to his website, the fine art of John Douglas is primarily focused on portraiture. Because he works so closely within the music industry his paintings often feature the very performers he works with. Mostly he chooses to paint in black and white, stating, “I am attracted to black and white images. There’s just something timeless about it. I like to distill the image down to its basic form, light and shade, removing the distraction of color and focusing on the energy and essence of the subject.”