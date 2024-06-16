AEROSMITH's STEVEN TYLER Awarded $114K In Attorneys’ Fees In Accuser’s Lawsuit

Having won a partial dismissal of a woman’s lawsuit on free-speech grounds, Steven Tyler has been awarded nearly $115,000 in attorneys’ fees from the plaintiff, who alleges the Aerosmith frontman had an illicit relationship with her when she was 16 years old and he was 25, reports MyNewsLA.com.

The ruling Friday (June 14th) by Inglewood Superior Court Judge Ronald Frank comes three months after the judge issued a split ruling based on the state’s anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) law, which is intended to prevent people from using courts, and potential threats of a lawsuit, to intimidate those who are exercising their First Amendment rights.

Tyler had sought $155,455 in attorneys’ fees, but after hearing arguments the judge instead approved the lesser amount of $113,970.

The plaintiff maintains her life was “shattered” when Tyler, now 76, released memoirs characterizing his alleged abuses of her as “a romantic, loving relationship” without her knowledge or consent in order to obtain fame and financial benefit for himself and his managers, agents and publishers.

Last fall, Aerosmith were forced to postpone schedule dates on their Peace Out farewell tour while Steven Tyler recovered from a fractured larynx.

The band has since announced the rescheduled dates for the tour. Ticket links and VIP upgrades for the shows can be found at Aerosmith.com. The new dates are listed below.

Peace Out Farewell Tour dates with Special Guests, The Black Crowes:

September

20 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

26 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH

October

2 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

5 - Thompson Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN

8 - Capital One Arena - Washington DC

11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

14 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO

17 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

20 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

31 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

November

3 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

6 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

9 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

12 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

15 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

18 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

21 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

27 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

30 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

December

4 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

7 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

28 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

31 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

January

4 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

7 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

10 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

13 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

16 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

19 - United Center - Chicago, IL

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

25 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

February

11 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

14 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

17 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

20 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

23 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

26 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY