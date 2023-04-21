AEROSMITH To Announce 40-Plus-Date US Tour Within The Next Two Weeks

Boston Globe is reporting that in September, Aerosmith will kick off a 40-plus-date US tour that will stretch into 2024, according to guitarist Joe Perry.

An official announcement should come within the next two weeks when the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers make an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show.

In regards to the upcoming trek, Joe Perry recently told Joe Rock of Long Island, New York radio station 102.3 WBAB FM, "I don't know if I'm not supposed to announce it or not, but we are gonna announce the tour, and it's gonna start in September and will go into next year. And being one of the guys who votes on this kind of thing, it looks like we're gonna do it."

In regards to where the band will tour, Perry added: "United States. That's the best I can do right now without seeing the schedule. But I know that's what our focus is. We haven't been on the road, on a regular tour, for almost seven years. So, I can think of about at least 40 cities that I'm looking forward to playing in."

