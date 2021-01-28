AETERNITAS Launch Video For "The Unforgivable Sin" Feat. Former FIREWIND/METALIUM Singer HENNING BASSE

Aeternitas have unleashed the video for the track "The Unforgivable Sin", which features Henning Basse (ex-Metalium, Firewind) as the guest singer. "The Unforgivable Sin" is taken from the band's Haunted Minds album, available via Wormholedeath/The Orchard/Aural Music Group. Get the album on CD here, and digitally here.

Says the band: "We are very honoured to have our long-time friend and vocal producer Henning Basse as guest singer in this epic song in which Henning shows his amazing vocal skills."