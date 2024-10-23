AFTER FOREVER To Reunite For 25th Anniversary Concert

Dutch symphonic metallers After Forever will reunite for a special 25th anniversary concert at 013 Poppodium in Tilburg on October 4, 2025.

2025 marks a monumental milestone: 25 years since After Forever left a timeless footprint on the world of symphonic metal with their debut album Prison Of Desire.

Its 2001 successor, Decipher, pushed their music even further, fusing progressive elements with a heavier sound that helped shape the symphonic metal of today. These two releases marked the start of a wonderful journey - one that took the band to international stages and into the hearts of fans all over the world.

After five successful albums, the sextet’s journey came to an end in 2009. Despite that, their music has lived on, continuing to inspire the next generations of musicians and fans alike. With a loyal following, still passionate about the band’s musical legacy, the time has come to bring back to life - and to the stage - the music from these two records that started it all.

Even though After Forever is a closed chapter for the group’s original singer, Floor Jansen, members of the original lineup - Mark Jansen, Sander Gommans, Luuk van Gerven and André Borgman - have joined forces with vocalist Angel Wolf-Black (SheWolf), guitarist Bas Maas (After Forever/ Doro), and keyboardist Jeffrey Revet (Stream of Passion) to honour and celebrate the band’s cherished music and its lasting impact, in an unforgettable live experience.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster on October 25.