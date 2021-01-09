AGE OF WOE Stream "A Feral Swarm" From New Album Envenom

The sound of the quintet includes elements between doom, sludge, death and post metal. Age Of Woe are already musically broadly positioned. But the band also breaks boundaries with its lineup, as members come from Sweden, Finland, and Germany.

With the addition of Keijo Niinimaa (Rotten Sound, Morbid Evils, Goatburner) the lineup has been completed prominently. Formed in the Gothenburg underground scene in the summer of 2010, the creative goal has remained the same over the past decade: Age Of Woe strive to frighten with gritty, raw heavy sounds. In doing so, the quintet looks for own solution patterns, which also let its punk and DIY ethics shine through.

Scheduled for release on February 26th, Envenom is the third full length from Age Of Woe and at the same time their Lifeforce debut. The eleven tracks reflect their genesis in the midst of the Corona pandemic with the accompanying fears and sometimes rising anger, but also the latent threat and alienation tendencies. The death metal-based style of play with its numerous widenings provides an ideal musical basis for this.

Envenom artwork and tracklisting:

"Inferno"

"Ghosts Who Hunt Alone"

"Förpestningen"

"Patriarch"

"A Feral Swarm"

"Avgrunden"

"The Twilight And The Dawn"

"Storm"

"Förbittringen"

"Envenom"

"Ljungeld"

"A Feral Swarm":