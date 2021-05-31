AGORA Launch Lyric Video For "En Nombre de la Destrucción" Feat. DEREK SHERINIAN

Through a period of continuous work, Agora have under their belt four albums, a live DVD, and have held stage at well-known national and international festivals such as Vive Latino, Rock al Parque, Hell & Heaven and Fronterizo Fest.

After sharing the stage with bands like KISS, Judsas Priest, Guns N' Roses, Megadeth, Mötley Crüe, Deep Purple, and Iron Maiden, they’ve built a large and faithful audience and a large fanbase that follows them in their social networks and concerts. This 2020 Agora has decided to release their most important album to date, Imperio.

Imperio includes two special tracks in collaboration with the talented, multi award-winning and renowned American keyboard player Derek Sherinian (Sons Of Apollo, Black Country Communion, Dream Theater, Billy Idol, Alice Cooper).