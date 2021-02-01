AHAB Guitarist CHRISTIAN HECTOR's Side-Project SILURIAN Limited Four-Song Demo Available; Audio Teaser Of PHIL COLLINS Cover "Long Long Way To Go" Streaming

Ahab guitarist / founder Christian Hector recently launched a musical project called Silurian; a two-man project with Belgian-American singer Emilia Sherman. They tag their music as gloom wave, which features "elements of shoegaze, ambient, '80s music, film scores, New Wave or Dream Pop." They have checked in with the following update:

"Finally we finished our demo, Descenders! You can check it out on Bandcamp and also buy one of 75 hand-numbered and limited cassettes in two colours right here.

On the album you'll find four songs, three of them inspired by science fiction or horror films/books (The Gate, The Tripods, The War Of The Worlds) and the fourth is a tribute to '80s superstar Phil Collins (by the way: Happy 70th birthday, Mr. Collins!)."

Photo by Heilemania