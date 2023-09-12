AITTALA Resurrect Carrie In “Saint” Visualizer

Unleashing their latest album Live To Regret in November 2022 via Exitus Stratagem Records, modern doomsters Aittala offered up an 11 track full-length that defied the limits of genre rules.

From their thrash-inspired track “Cannibals”, which confronts the tightening grip of governmental monitoring and control to their sludgy “Big Brother” about the devolution/zombification of the human race due to technology to the smoky stoner-infused “Never Forget”, which talks about dealing with a toxic person along with many more.

Today, the band shares their modern-day metal ballad "Saint" about the pleasure and pain of a destructive relationship with a new visualizer featuring scenes from the classic horror movie Carrie.

Vocalist/guitarist Eric Aittala adds:

“‘Saint’ is one of my favorite songs Aittala has released both musically and lyrically. We intended to shoot a video for it, but it just never materialized. I just happened to watch Carrie recently and was inspired to use scenes from the movie to tell the story of the song. The chilling scenes from the movie lend themselves perfectly to the dark tone and theme of Saint. We hope you agree!”

Aittala is currently working on new material to follow Live To Regret, which was produced by Eric Aittala and John E. Wooten IV, who also mixed the record along with mastering by Dave Harris at Studio B Mastering.

Aittala live:

September

23 – Raeford, NC – Castle Hoke (Benefit show for Lahaina, Maui fire victims)

29 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

