ALBERTO RIGONI's NATURAL BORN MACHINE - Feat. PINK CREAM 69 Singer DAVID READMAN - Reveal Human Album Trailer

Natural Born Machine is a new international melodic heavy rock band founded in 2019 by bassist and composer Alberto Rigoni (Bad As, Vivaldi Metal Project) - featuring Pink Cream 69 singer David Readman, guitarist Alessio Lex Tricarico (Bad As) and drummer Denis "Denzy" Novello (Ardityon). Just recently the band announced their debut album, Human, is set to be released by Pride & Joy Music on February 19th, 2021. Check out the first trailer:

The album was recorded and mixed at AR Studio in Treviso, Italy and mixed and mastered by Alberto Rigoni. A lyric video for the track “New Future” and a full video for “Moonchild” will be released upfront to the album; both tracks will be available as singles and instant grats as well. The artwork was designed by Andreas Ballnus (Disorderly Design). Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Check out a snippet video of the band's singer David Readman (Pink Cream 69) recording vocals for the song "Moonchild".