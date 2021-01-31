ALBERTO RIGONI's NATURAL BORN MACHINE - Feat. PINK CREAM 69 Singer DAVID READMAN Unveil "A New Future" Lyric Video

Natural Born Machine is a new international melodic heavy rock band founded in 2019 by bassist and composer Alberto Rigoni (Bad As, Vivaldi Metal Project) - featuring Pink Cream 69 singer David Readman, guitarist Alessio Lex Tricarico (Bad As) and drummer Denis "Denzy" Novello (Ardityon). Just recently the band announced their debut album, Human, is set to be released by Pride & Joy Music on February 19th, 2021.

The band has released the official lyric video for their second single, "A New Future", taken from the upcoming Human album.

The album was recorded and mixed at AR Studio in Treviso, Italy and mixed and mastered by Alberto Rigoni. The artwork was designed by Andreas Ballnus (Disorderly Design). Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Check out the video for the first single, "Moonchild".