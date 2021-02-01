ALBORN Release "Cause To Create" Single; Visualizer

Alternative metal band, Alborn, have released a brand new single, "Cause To Create", to all digital outlets via Imagen Records. Watch a visualizer below.

The song was produced by Morgan Rose, co-produced and engineered by Jose Urquiza at The Attic Recording Studios, mixed by James "Fluff" Harley and mastered by Vlado Meller.

"We wrote 'Cause To Create' about someone not only getting in the way of your own decisions, but making those decisions for you. I think the pandemic has left everyone feeling vulnerable and angry, and we wanted to paint that picture from our perspective," says Justin Taylor (Lead Vocals, Guitar).

Formed in 2016, Northern Illinois based Alborn consists of Justin Taylor (guitar/vocals), Alex Raser (drums/vocals), Zame Lewis (bass) and Nate Guske (guitar). Their sound has been compared to Deftones or a heavier version of Alice In Chains, but make no mistake, Alborn has created something unique, hard and melodic.

As a startup, Alborn existed only as a cover band under the name of Alborn Theory, but that’s not who they wanted to be. “I was working 70+ hours a week and my band was playing 4 hour shows ALL the time,” says Justin. The band shortened the name to Alborn and got to work creating the band they always envisioned. The hard labor paid off and resulted in them winning multiple Battle of the Bands competitions. For one of those, the grand prize was a studio session with Jose Urquiza of the band 3 Years Hollow and The Attic Recording Studios. As part of that session, another opportunity surfaced. Morgan Rose of Sevendust heard the demos and expressed interest in producing them.

As a result, in late 2018, Alborn tracked 10 original songs with Morgan and Jose. “I was brought in to do some producing with Alborn and what grabbed my attention immediately was that they refused to conform to a formula. They wanted to be themselves from the start. It’s rare to find a band so young not wanting to follow an easy trend. I was impressed right out of the gate," says Morgan Rose.

After tracking those 10 songs, Alborn started playing every live show they could and the fanbase just kept growing. In late 2019 and early 2020, Alborn started making moves. The band played a weekend of shows with Sevendust including a Champaign, IL, sellout. They then followed that up with sold out shows with Buckcherry and Adelitas Way. The momentum was building and so was the chatter. So much so, Imagen Records was interested in signing them. Meetings with radio executives were scheduled in New York and then... COVID-19 put the plans on hold.

In August 2020, the band inked a distribution deal with Imagen Records (ADA, Warner Music) and released their debut EP, Impairative on August 28, 2020. The EP contains 5 songs: 4 originals and one killer cover of Alice In Chains' "We Die Young."

Come October, Alborn followed Impairative by releasing their single “Full Circle” and it landed on Sirius XM Octane, Music Choice and the coveted “Rock Hard” Spotify editorial playlist. The band is poised to follow up this success with their next single, “Cause To Create”, and there are many more singles to follow.

Lineup:

Justin Taylor: Lead Vocals & Guitar

Nate Guske: Guitar & Vocals

Alex Raser: Drums & Screams

Zame Lewis: Bass