ALCATRAZZ Guitarist JOE STUMP Shreds "Too Young To Die, Too Drunk To Live" Solo At Home (Video)

In the clip below, Alcatrazz guitarist Joe Stump shreds through the solo for "Too Young To Die, Too Drunk To Live", taken from the band's 1983 debut album, No Parole For Rock N' Roll.

Alcatrazz has welcomed singer Doogie White (Michael Schenker, Yngwie Malmsteen, Tank, Rainbow) for all 2021 touring. A message from the band follows:

"Alcatrazz are extremely excited to be able to announce that our good friend Doogie White will be singing with us for all of our 2021 tour dates. We are all huge fans of Doogie's voice as well as his impressive catalogue of music. The band promises an explosive live show featuring all of the Alcatrazz classics that you know, plus added selections from Doogie's work with Rainbow and Michael Schenker Fest/Temple Of Rock... there may even be a couple new songs as well! Everyone is looking forward to seeing all our fans and friends in what we hope is a much needed return to live music next year!

"See you all soon.... No Parole From Rock N Roll!

"Be safe and keep rockin'!" - Jimmy Waldo, Joe Stump, Gary Shea & Mark Benquechea

The band also has an all-new Facebook page where they'll be posting all their news going forward and, "we’d love for you to join us at facebook.com/alcatrazzband."