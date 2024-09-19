ALCEST Announce North American Tour

French blackgaze pioneers, Alcest, have announced their awaited return to North America for a winter/spring tour in support of their new album, Les Chants De L'Aurore, out now via Nuclear Blast Records. The tour begins in Boston, MA on February 19 and will end in Brooklyn, NY on March 23.

"In February and March 2025 Alcest will be touring in North America for the first time in 7 years. It was about time and we are so excited to come back. On this occasion will be accompanied by our friends, the mesmerizing Icelandic band Kaelan Mikla. Also, a special guest band will be announced later on so stay tuned. We can’t wait to see you at the shows!" - Neige

Ticket pre-sales start today, and general on sale begins September 20. Tickets and info available here.

Tour dates:

February

19 - Boston, MA - Royale

20.- Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

22 - Richmond, VA - The National

23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

25 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

27 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse Midtown

28 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

March

1 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

4 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

6 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

8 - San Francisco, CA - The UC Theatre

10 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

11 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

14 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

15 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

18 - Chicago, IL - Metro

19 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

21 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

22 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Komorebi"

"L'Envol"

"Améthyste"

"Flamme Jumelle"

"Réminiscence"

"L'Enfant de la Lune"

"L'Adieu"

"Flamme Jumelle" video:

"L'Envol" video:

Alcest is:

Neige - vocals, guitars, bass, synths

Winterhalter - drums

(Photo - William Lacalmontie)