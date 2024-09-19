ALCEST Announce North American Tour
September 19, 2024, 58 minutes ago
French blackgaze pioneers, Alcest, have announced their awaited return to North America for a winter/spring tour in support of their new album, Les Chants De L'Aurore, out now via Nuclear Blast Records. The tour begins in Boston, MA on February 19 and will end in Brooklyn, NY on March 23.
"In February and March 2025 Alcest will be touring in North America for the first time in 7 years. It was about time and we are so excited to come back. On this occasion will be accompanied by our friends, the mesmerizing Icelandic band Kaelan Mikla. Also, a special guest band will be announced later on so stay tuned. We can’t wait to see you at the shows!" - Neige
Ticket pre-sales start today, and general on sale begins September 20. Tickets and info available here.
Tour dates:
February
19 - Boston, MA - Royale
20.- Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
22 - Richmond, VA - The National
23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
25 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
27 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse Midtown
28 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
March
1 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
3 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
4 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
6 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
8 - San Francisco, CA - The UC Theatre
10 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
11 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
14 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
15 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
18 - Chicago, IL - Metro
19 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
21 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
22 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield
23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
Order the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"Komorebi"
"L'Envol"
"Améthyste"
"Flamme Jumelle"
"Réminiscence"
"L'Enfant de la Lune"
"L'Adieu"
"Flamme Jumelle" video:
"L'Envol" video:
Alcest is:
Neige - vocals, guitars, bass, synths
Winterhalter - drums
(Photo - William Lacalmontie)