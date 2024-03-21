ALESTORM Conquer The Aral Sea And Unveil "Uzbekistan" Music Video

Just in time for the release of their new EP, Voyage Of The Dead Marauder, pirate parties are raging around the world with Alestorm's new, infectious single, “Uzbekistan”, out now alongside an official music video. The new EP drops this Friday, March 22 via Napalm Records.

The crew sails forth with “Uzbekistan”, showcasing a classic pirate metal anthem featuring a synth-laden party breakdown full of intense screams while teaching geography to the greatest historians about the famous pirate-sea-land of Uzbekistan.

This EP succeeds the band’s chart-topping previous album, Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum, which debuted at #7 on the German album charts and #5 on both the US Current Hard Music and Top New Artist Albums charts upon release, as well as six further humorous masterpieces. After a successful UK and Ireland tour supported by Korpiklaani and label mates Heidevolk, and a long crossing of the Atlantic Ocean, they are currently headlining venues in North America.

Chris Bowes comments: “Oh wow! We've decided it is our life goal to become the biggest band in Uzbekistan, so we wrote this wee song about the place. I trust it is 100% historically accurate.”

The EP breaks loose with the epic title track "Voyage Of The Dead Marauder" - an accelerating anthem featuring an appearance from returning guest favorite Patty Gurdy, giving the track some extra spice with a hurdy-gurdy performance and captivating vocals. The crew sails forth with “Uzbekistan”, delivering a classic Alestorm track in trademark pirate metal style, breaking into an intense middle passage before unleashing a wild, synth-laden pirate party breakdown full of intense screams. “The Last Saskatchewan Pirate” will transform any gathering into a packed pirate pub with its jolly flute melody, conveying a freeing, energetic mood, before “Sea Shanty 2” uplifts with an instrumental interlude. But don’t fret - listeners who clamor for the band’s most raucous anthems will have their needs met, as closing track “Cock” fully balances out the EP’s more serious tracks with its delightfully foul lyrics. Get on board landlubbers, and embark with your favorite pirate crew on this seaworthy adventure.

Voyage Of The Dead Marauder will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold SPLATTER + 16p Booklet, Artprint

- 1LP Gatefold GREEN + 16p Booklet

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- 1CD Digisleeve + Shot Glass Set

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital EP

Pre-order here.





Voyage Of The Dead Marauder tracklisting:

"Voyage Of The Dead Marauder"

"Uzbekistan"

"The Last Saskatchewan Pirate"

"Sea Shanty 2"

"Cock"

"Voyage Of The Dead Marauder" video:

Make sure to Catch Alestorm live on tour.

Alestorm are:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard

(Photo - Niek van de Vondervoort)