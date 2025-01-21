ALESTORM - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Paganfest 2025 London Show Streaming
January 21, 2025, 51 minutes ago
Paganfest 2025 - featuring Alestorm, Ensiferum, Týr, Heidevolk and Elvenking - kicked off on January 8 in Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit. Fan-filmed video of the Alestorm's entire January 19th show in London, England at O2 Academy Brixton can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Keelhauled"
"Shipwrecked"
"Mexico"
"Under Blackened Banners"
"Alestorm"
"Hangover" (Taio Cruz cover)
"Fannybaws"
"Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship"
"Voyage of the Dead Marauder"
"Nancy the Tavern Wench"
"Uzbekistan"
"P.A.R.T.Y."
"Shit Boat (No Fans)"
"Drink"
"Wooden Leg!"
"Fucked With an Anchor"
"Rumpelkombo"
Remaining dates on the Paganfest 2025 tour are as follows:
January
21 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
22 - Paris, France - Zenith
23 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik
24 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventzentrum * extended show with special guests
25 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
26 - Liege, Belgium - OM
28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
30 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Salle Metropole
31 - Meisenthal, France - Halle Verrière
February
1 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
2 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium
3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
5 - Krakow, Poland - Studio
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
7 - Zlin, Czechia - Hala Datart
8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *extended show with special guests
9 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica