ALESTORM - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Paganfest 2025 London Show Streaming

Paganfest 2025 - featuring Alestorm, Ensiferum, Týr, Heidevolk and Elvenking - kicked off on January 8 in Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit. Fan-filmed video of the Alestorm's entire January 19th show in London, England at O2 Academy Brixton can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Keelhauled"

"Shipwrecked"

"Mexico"

"Under Blackened Banners"

"Alestorm"

"Hangover" (Taio Cruz cover)

"Fannybaws"

"Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship"

"Voyage of the Dead Marauder"

"Nancy the Tavern Wench"

"Uzbekistan"

"P.A.R.T.Y."

"Shit Boat (No Fans)"

"Drink"

"Wooden Leg!"

"Fucked With an Anchor"

"Rumpelkombo"

Remaining dates on the Paganfest 2025 tour are as follows:

January

21 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

22 - Paris, France - Zenith

23 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik

24 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventzentrum * extended show with special guests

25 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

26 - Liege, Belgium - OM

28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

30 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Salle Metropole

31 - Meisenthal, France - Halle Verrière

February

1 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

2 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

5 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

7 - Zlin, Czechia - Hala Datart

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *extended show with special guests

9 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica