ALESTORM Release Title Track From Upcoming Voyage Of The Dead Marauder EP

Get ready for Alestorm’s new single, “Voyage Of The Dead Marauder” - the title track of their new EP out March 22, 2023 via Napalm Records. It’s an accelerating anthem featuring an appearance from returning guest favorite Patty Gurdy, giving the track some extra spice with a hurdy-gurdy performance and captivating vocals. The new EP is the successor to Alestorm’s epic seventh studio album, Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum, which debuted at #7 on the German Album charts and #5 on both the US Current Hard Music and Top New Artist Albums charts upon release.

The single is released alongside an impressive official music video shot in a bewitching location, showcasing a more serious side of Alestorm while unveiling an incredible dose of power that will have fans begging to see the song performed live! Fans are in luck too, as Alestorm are about to set sail on their extensive tour of the UK and Ireland with support from Korpiklaani and Napalm Records label mates Heidevolk. The tour begins next week in London, so make sure to get your tickets while they’re still available.

Chris Bowes comments:

"Ever since I was a little girl I dreamed of being in one of those female fronted symphonic metal bands where all the identikit-looking guys are blurry and in the background while a lady stands at the front and does some insane vocals. Thanks to Patty Gurdy all my dreams have come true! I hope you like this song, we all think it's nice. PLPLPLPLPL! My favorite part is when the cat turns into a skeleton."

The EP breaks loose with the epic title track "Voyage Of The Dead Marauder" - an accelerating anthem featuring an appearance from returning guest favorite Patty Gurdy, giving the track some extra spice with a hurdy-gurdy performance and captivating vocals. The crew sails forth with “Uzbekistan”, delivering a classic Alestorm track in trademark pirate metal style, breaking into an intense middle passage before unleashing a wild, synth-laden pirate party breakdown full of intense screams. “The Last Saskatchewan Pirate” will transform any gathering into a packed pirate pub with its jolly flute melody, conveying a freeing, energetic mood, before “Sea Shanty 2” uplifts with an instrumental interlude. But don’t fret - listeners who clamor for the band’s most raucous anthems will have their needs met, as closing track “Cock” fully balances out the EP’s more serious tracks with its delightfully foul lyrics. Get on board landlubbers, and embark with your favorite pirate crew on this seaworthy adventure.

Voyage Of The Dead Marauder will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold SPLATTER + 16p Booklet, Artprint

- 1LP Gatefold GREEN + 16p Booklet

- 1LP Gatefold BLACK

- 1CD Digisleeve + Shot Glass Set

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital EP

Pre-order here.





Voyage Of The Dead Marauder tracklisting:

"Voyage Of The Dead Marauder"

"Uzbekistan"

"The Last Saskatchewan Pirate"

"Sea Shanty 2"

"Cock"

"Voyage Of The Dead Marauder" video:

Make sure to Catch Alestorm live on tour.

Alestorm are:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard

(Photo - Niek van de Vondervoort)