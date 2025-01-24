ALESTORM Shares Paganfest 2025 Behind-The-Scenes Vlog #12 - Brussels, Belgium

Paganfest 2025 - featuring Alestorm, Ensiferum, Týr, Heidevolk and Elvenking - kicked off on January 8 in Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit. Alestorm has shared a behind-the-scenes vlog from their January 20 show in Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique. Check it out below.

Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:

January

24 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventzentrum * extended show with special guests

25 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

26 - Liege, Belgium - OM

28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

30 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Salle Metropole

31 - Meisenthal, France - Halle Verrière

February

1 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

2 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

5 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

7 - Zlin, Czechia - Hala Datart

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *extended show with special guests

9 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica

Fan-filmed video of the Alestorm's entire London show on January 19th can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Keelhauled"

"Shipwrecked"

"Mexico"

"Under Blackened Banners"

"Alestorm"

"Hangover" (Taio Cruz cover)

"Fannybaws"

"Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship"

"Voyage of the Dead Marauder"

"Nancy the Tavern Wench"

"Uzbekistan"

"P.A.R.T.Y."

"Shit Boat (No Fans)"

"Drink"

"Wooden Leg!"

"Fucked With an Anchor"

"Rumpelkombo"