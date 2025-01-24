ALESTORM Shares Paganfest 2025 Behind-The-Scenes Vlog #12 - Brussels, Belgium
January 24, 2025, an hour ago
Paganfest 2025 - featuring Alestorm, Ensiferum, Týr, Heidevolk and Elvenking - kicked off on January 8 in Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit. Alestorm has shared a behind-the-scenes vlog from their January 20 show in Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique. Check it out below.
Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:
January
24 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventzentrum * extended show with special guests
25 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
26 - Liege, Belgium - OM
28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
30 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Salle Metropole
31 - Meisenthal, France - Halle Verrière
February
1 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
2 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium
3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
5 - Krakow, Poland - Studio
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
7 - Zlin, Czechia - Hala Datart
8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *extended show with special guests
9 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica
Fan-filmed video of the Alestorm's entire London show on January 19th can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Keelhauled"
"Shipwrecked"
"Mexico"
"Under Blackened Banners"
"Alestorm"
"Hangover" (Taio Cruz cover)
"Fannybaws"
"Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship"
"Voyage of the Dead Marauder"
"Nancy the Tavern Wench"
"Uzbekistan"
"P.A.R.T.Y."
"Shit Boat (No Fans)"
"Drink"
"Wooden Leg!"
"Fucked With an Anchor"
"Rumpelkombo"