ALESTORM Shares Paganfest 2025 Behind-The-Scenes Vlog #6 - Roskilde, Denmark

Paganfest 2025 - featuring Alestorm, Ensiferum, Týr, Heidevolk and Elvenking - kicked off on January 8 in Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit. Alestorm has shared a behind-the-scenes vlog from their January 13th show in Roskilde, Denmark at Congress Centre. Check it out below.

Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:

January

18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Victoria Warehouse

19 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Brixton

20 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

21 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

22 - Paris, France - Zenith

23 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik

24 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventzentrum * extended show with special guests

25 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

26 - Liege, Belgium - OM

28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

30 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Salle Metropole

31 - Meisenthal, France - Halle Verrière

February

1 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

2 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

5 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

7 - Zlin, Czechia - Hala Datart

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *extended show with special guests

9 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica