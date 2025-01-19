ALEX SKOLNICK, ERIC PETERSON, SCOTT IAN, GARY HOLT, DAVID ELLEFSON And More Play The Riffs That First Influenced Them (Video)

Loudwire has shared a new Gear Factor compilation video. Check it out below.

"Watch thrash legends like Scott Ian (Anthrax), Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Alex Skolnick and Eric Peterson (Testament) and more play some of the riffs that made them into the musicians they are today."

Gibson TV recently released a new episode of Riff Lords, along with the following message:

"Horns up! Make your New Year’s resolution to shred a reality with Gibson TV. Start your year strong with this new episode of Riff Lords featuring Eric Peterson of Testament breaking down 30 years of epic riffs. Learn from the master himself and make 2025 the year you level up your playing.

"Eric Peterson has been a thrash metal mainstay since co-founding Testament in 1983 and has influenced countless guitarists with his killer (and intricate) riffs, guitar techniques, and unique approach to chord phrasing, rhythm, and lead guitar. Grab your axe and hit play on this episode of Riff Lords to join Eric as he shows you how to play some of the most iconic Testament tracks that helped shape the metal scene.

"In this episode of Riff Lords, watch and learn how Eric Peterson creates his thrash metal sound, his picking and riff writing techniques, plus some backstory on how he wrote these parts. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at his process while learning to play Testament classics like 'Over the Wall' from The Legacy and 'The Preacher' from The New Order. Eric also breaks down some of Testament’s heaviest songs, including 'D.N.R. (Do Not Resuscitate)' from The Gathering and 'Rise Up' from Dark Roots of Earth.

"For acoustic fans, Eric plays stripped-down versions of 'The Ballad' from Practice What You Preach, plus more classic Testament guitar lessons that show you the correct way to play each riff, slowed down so you can follow along easily.

"Find out how he gets his riff tones and the techniques that have kept Testament at the top of the heavy metal heap for decades. These Testament guitar lessons from Eric Peterson are must-see for any Testament fan and thrash metal enthusiast."

Catch Testament live at the following shows:

May

9 - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025 - Columbus, OH

18 - Welcome To Rockville 2025 - Daytona Beach, FL

June

18 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, Australia

20 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia

21 - Northcote Theatre - Northcote, Australia

22 - The Gov - Hindmarsh, Australia

24 - Metropolis - Fremantle, Australia