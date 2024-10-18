ALEX SKOLNICK Names The One TESTAMENT Album That Could Survive In A Post-Apocalypse Bunker - "Most Of Those Songs Are Very Popular With Fans"

Ahead of Testament's October 19 show in San Antonio, TX, guitarist Alex Skolnick spoke with San Antonio Current, and you can read an excerpt from the chat below.

San Antonio Current: If one Testament album could survive in a post-apocalypse bunker, but only one, which should it be?

Alex Skolnick: "That’s funny. I would probably say the second one, The New Order. Just because, for some reason, most of those songs are very popular with fans, and the set list always has something from that record. We try to represent as many records as we can. It gets more difficult with each album you put out, because you can only squeeze so many songs into a set list."

San Antonio Current: Practice What You Preach was the follow-up to The New Order. Why do you think that one resonated more with people outside the thrash scene?

Skolnick: "Well, I think by the time we did Practice What You Preach, Headbangers Ball was on MTV on the weekends, and they would just play metal videos. And a year or two before, it was really kind of a fringe show with a cult following. By that time, it really started to catch on. And by then, Testament had a relationship with MTV. They had played the 'Over the Wall' video, the 'Trial by Fire' video. So we weren’t trying to break into MTV. We already had a couple of popular videos. When we sent them 'Practice What You Preach', it was a no-brainer. They just immediately put it on. I think that definitely helped."

Read more at San Antonio Current.

Testament are currently on the co-headlining Klash Of The Titans North American tour with Kreator with special guests Possessed. During the tour, the band will perform an “old-school set” celebrating the remastered reissues of their landmark first two albums, The Legacy and The New Order. Remaining dates are listed below.

October

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield