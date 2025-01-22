ALEX SKOLNICK Says "The Music Is Almost Complete" For New TESTAMENT Album

Alex Skolnick is featured in a new interview with Metal Insider, and in addition to discussing supergroup Metal Allegiance, he also speaks about the forthcoming new album from Testament. The band's follow-up to Titans Of Creation, which was released in 2020 via Nuclear Blast, is expected this year.

Metal Insider: Looks like you will be releasing a new album in 2025? Is there any timeframe when the album title or first single will be announced and when can we all expect the release date to be?

Alex Skolnick: "I don’t think we have decided on a title yet but the music is almost complete. There is a few tracks left to be done, in between my trips I have been plugging away at my parts, there is a couple vocal tracks left but it is very close. The album title will be decided once all the music is recorded."

Read the complete interview at Metal Insider.

Testament bassist, Steve Di Giorgio, was recently interviewed by Impact Metal Channel. During their chat, which can be viewed below, Di Giorgio talks about the band's upcoming album.

"It's pretty close to being done," said Di Giorgio. "There's still some things here and there to finish. So there's some bits to record still, but it's pretty easy to say the majority of the album is done. So it feels like an album now. But we keep throwing tours in the middle of the recording process, so we just put it on hold and go play for two months and come back and turn on the system and work on it some more. So it'll take a while, but, yeah, I think we'll be mixing in the early part of the year, which means release probably middle of the year."

When asked to describe the upcoming album, Di Giorgio replied: "It's pretty evil. The last album has some cool, catchy songs mixed in with some fast stuff. And it's one of my particularly favorite Testament records, the way it came out, Titans. So if I say anything, it's supposedly in a good way catchy; it's not a turn-off. But this new one, I would definitely say it is much more evil-sounding. Having the new kid [Chris Dovas] on drums has really picked things up, and [vocalist] Chuck [Billy]'s singing just as good as ever. And for being 62 now, he still sounds like Chuck."

Catch Testament live at the following shows:

May

9 - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025 - Columbus, OH

18 - Welcome To Rockville 2025 - Daytona Beach, FL

June

18 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, Australia

20 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia

21 - Northcote Theatre - Northcote, Australia

22 - The Gov - Hindmarsh, Australia

24 - Metropolis - Fremantle, Australia