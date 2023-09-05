ALEX VAN HALEN Inducted Into Modern Drummer Hall Of Fame

Modern Drummer has announced Alex Van Halen as the 2023 inductee to the Modern Drummer Hall Of Fame.

Says Modern Drummer, “The original drummer and co-founder of Van Halen has left his mark on entire eras of rock music, from his scrappy early days in Mammoth to the glam metal juggernaut we know him as today. Alex Van Halen joins an esteemed group of Modern Drummer Hall of Famers, including John Bonham, Buddy Rich, Max Roach, Ringo Starr, and 2022’s Hall of Fame inductee, Taylor Hawkins.”

Alex Van Halen’s 2023 Modern Drummer Hall of Fame induction arrives with the release of their 2023 Reader’s Poll, found in their September issue.