ALICE COOPER And ROCCO MEDIATE Team Up For New Golf Show On SiriusXM

Rock legend Alice Cooper and six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate are teaming up for a unique new golf show airing exclusively on SiriusXM.

Since taking up the game nearly 50 years ago as he was recovering from alcohol addiction, Cooper has been one of golf’s best known celebrity devotees. He would say later that he had essentially traded one addiction for another. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has been on the golf course six days a week for the past 30 years (even while touring), boasts an impressive four handicap, and titled his 2007 autobiography: Alice Cooper, Golf Monster.

Mediate and Cooper are frequent playing partners and on this show they will share stories from their careers, talk with guests from the worlds of entertainment and golf, and discuss the latest topics from the professional tour, equipment, instruction and more.

“Rolling the Rock with Alice Cooper and Rocco Mediate” will debut Tuesday, July 2 (6 PM ET) and air monthly on the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel. SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio is available to listeners nationwide in their cars (channel 92) and on the Sirius XM app.

“Rocco asked me to do this show with him, talking about rock and golf, and it could not be a more perfect fit,” said Cooper. “We‘ve known each other a long time. We’ve played in many tournaments together. He’s a frustrated rocker and I’m a frustrated golfer. It’s match made on the fairway to heaven. It’s an anything goes show that is all improv - we have no idea what we’re going to talk about until we start talking. We’re quite literally just ‘rolling the rock.’”

“Alice and Rocco are larger-than-life personalities with a deep mutual love of golf and music, and on SiriusXM they have a platform to share their passion for both with our audience,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “When you bring together two people who are among the best at what they do, and give them the freedom to create a show that truly showcases their personalities and perspectives, you get dynamic and compelling programming. If you are into golf, music or both, this is a show you don’t want to miss.”

Known as the architect of shock rock, Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that drew inspiration from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock. His extraordinary career in music has spanned 60 years, starting in the 1960s as leader of the Alice Cooper Band, whose albums School’s Out and Billion Dollar Babies climbed the charts in the 1970s. Cooper and the other members of the Alice Cooper Band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. As a solo artist, Cooper’s hits include “You And Me,” “I Never Cry” and “Welcome To My Nightmare.” Cooper continues to tour regularly today, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.

(Rocco Mediate)

Mediate joined the PGA TOUR in 1986 and earned the first of his six tour wins at the 1991 Doral-Ryder Open. He finished in the top 10 in major championships four times in his career. Perhaps the most memorable of these was his runner-up finish at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, when he competed head-to-head against Tiger Woods over 19 playoff holes. Mediate has four wins on PGA TOUR Champions since joining in 2013, including a major victory at the 2016 Senior PGA Championship.

In addition to hosting the new “Rolling the Rock” show, Mediate hosts his own twice-a-week program, “The Rocco Hour,” Monday and Tuesday nights on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio.

SiriusXM’s exclusive golf channel delivers live coverage of PGA TOUR events, The Masters Tournament, U.S. Open, PGA Championship, the Open Championship and other events, as well as daily original programming focused on the latest golf news, instruction, equipment and more.