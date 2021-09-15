ALICE COOPER And Rock & Brews Restaurants Launch The Poison Burger; Video

Alice Cooper has teamed up with Rock & Brews Restaurants in creating an outrageously hot and tasty burger. The Poison Burger features Alice’s “Poison” Reaper Hot Sauce and jalepenos to give your tastebuds a spicy thrill. The new menu item is available nationwide at Rock & Brews Restaurants (excluding airports, arenas and casinos), who are throwing down the gauntlet, asking fans to come and take the #PoisonChallenge, finish the burger and prove they are worthy by sharing their photos on their favorite social media outlets.

“I DARE you to finish a Poison Burger. It’s a great cheeseburger, and it’s MY hot sauce on it and I could barely get through half of it before reaching for the antidote. Unlike my guillotine, the Poison Burger doesn’t pose any mortal danger, but it is NOT for the faint of heart. If this cheeseburger were around Salem in the 1600’s, they would have burned the chefs as witches!” - Alice Cooper

