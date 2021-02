ALICE COOPER - "Anger Has A Lot To Do With Rock N' Roll; If You Lose That You've Watered It Down"

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper is feaured in a new interview with Spin. Following is an excerpt from the chat with Helen Mitsios.

Q: Your new album is called Detroit Stories and you’ve said in an interview that Detroit was “the epicenter” for angry hard rock. As a successful artist and philanthropist, how do you sustain the “angry” part as a performer — or do you?

Alice Cooper: "I think that rock ‘n’ roll is inherently angry, and if you want to see the true version of that you watch Pete Townsend. Pete is 75 years old and his knuckles are still bleeding when he hits his guitar and he’s still angry up there. Personally, I’m not really angry about anything but when I hear the music it brings that up. I created this character to really embody all of these negative things — the anger I guess — but that wasn’t really ever who I was myself. It was a character. Ever since I got sober, I make sure I leave Alice on stage. He doesn’t exist anywhere else, and I put all of my negative energy into him. So really it is easy to be a philanthropist and care about Solid Rock, our charity here in Phoenix. On the flip side, because Alice is a character, he has parameters, so to speak. Bob Ezrin is really the only other person who knows who Alice is. He knows what Alice would and wouldn’t say. When we’re writing lyrics for Alice one of us will say a line and the other will say, “No, no, Alice would never say that.” It’s like writing a script for Freddy Krueger — Alice is predictable and the anger he has is his own, so I don’t have to have that myself. I do think that anger has a lot to do with rock ‘n’ roll though. It needs to be angry. If you lose that you’ve watered it down."

Alice Cooper's new studio album, Detroit Stories, will be released on February 26 via earMUSIC. A video for the song "Social Debris" can be found below.

Named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success, Detroit Stories follows last year’s Breadcrumbs EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest Rock n Roll scene there ever was.

In 1970, fledgling producer Bob Ezrin walked into a farmhouse on the outskirts of Detroit to work with the Alice Cooper band. Abandoning flower power Los Angeles, because they were the opposite of the hippie peace and love ideal, Alice had brought his decidedly darker gang back to his birthplace to the legendary rock scene that gave birth to hard rock, garage rock, soul, funk, punk…and more.

Ezrin drilled the band for 10 hours a day to define their signature sound. Whenever they nailed a song, the inmates at the hospital for the criminally insane across the road cheered and thus the classic Alice Cooper sound was born.

“Detroit was Heavy Rock central then,” explains Alice, “You’d play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and the Who, for $4! The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces. You couldn’t be a soft-rock band or you’d get your ass kicked.”

“Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield,” he says, “San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York had The Rascals and The Velvet Underground. But Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock. After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image wise) Detroit was the only place that recognized the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit… we were home.”

50 years later Alice and Ezrin gathered some legendary Detroit musicians in a Detroit studio to record Detroit Stories, Alice Cooper’s new album that celebrates that spirit for a new era. If 2019’s “Breadcrumbs” EP laid down the trail to the city, Detroit Stories drives like a muscle car right down Woodward Ave.

“We recorded with Wayne Kramer (guitarist and writer from the MC5), Johnny “Bee” Badanjek (drums - from the legendary Detroit Wheels), Paul Randolph (legendary Detroit jazz and R&B bassist) as well as the Motor City Horns and other local musicians,” explains Ezrin, “We had musical ideas and encouragement from John Varvatos, the support of the folks at Shinola, and we recorded at Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak. This was Made In Detroit for Detroit by Detroit denizens!”

Discover Detroit Stories as they were meant to be told.

Detroit Stories will be available on CD, CD+DVD Digipak, CD Box Set (including CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torch light and 3 stickers), and 2LP Gatefold on February 26th 2021 on earMUSIC.

The DVD and Blu-ray will show the incredible live performance “A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris” for the first time on video. With the whole concert culture being shut down due to covid-19, Alice Cooper felt the need to share one of his latest shows with his fans as he cannot wait to get back on the road - better than ever.

