ALICE COOPER Announces Exclusive Rock City Music Company Signing Session - "I'm Coming To Detroit; That's My Home Town"

Rock City Music Company, earMusic, WCSX / WRIF and shock rock legend Alice Cooper are teaming up to bring his new album, Road, to life with an exclusive in-store signing set for 4 p.m. September 4, 2023. Fans will have the chance to meet Alice Cooper and have their copy of Road signed in person.

Alice Cooper - "I’m coming to Detroit, and of course, that’s my hometown and the home of hard rock, so, with the Road album just released the week before, I can’t think of a better place to do an in-store album signing than the Motor City! So, all of you Detroiters come out and see me and we’ll rock a little bit together!"

Alice will only be signing copies of Road and a ticket must be purchased to participate in the signing event. Due to time constraints, there will be no photos permitted with Alice. Tickets are available to purchase at RockCityMusicCo.com via Eventbrite.

After thousands upon thousands of gigs and easily a million miles traveled, Alice Cooper revs up as loudly as ever on his new album, Road, coming August 25.

A video for the new single, "White Line Frankenstein", is released today. Check it out below, and pre-order your copy of Road at AliceCooper.com.

"'White Line Frankenstein' is a monster that we created. It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He's the king of the road. He doesn't live in a house. He lives in that truck,” Alice says. “In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”

Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, it’s written, composed and recorded with his trusted, longtime bandmates - Ryan Roxie [guitar], Chuck Garric [bass], Tommy Henrikson [guitar], Glen Sobel [drums], and Nita Strauss [guitar]. Road channels the spirit of old school Alice with instantly recognizable grit and plenty of gusto. It’s everything you’d hope for from him and more.

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” says Alice. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

The album opener and first single, “I’m Alice”, sets the tone for the album with its driving drumbeat as guitars wail in the distance. Alice’s instantly recognizable rasp takes hold, “I know you’re looking for a real good time. So, let me introduce you to a friend of mine. I’m Alice. I’m the Master of Madness; the Sultan of Surprise...so don’t be afraid, just look into my eyes.”

Road tracklisting:

"I'm Alice"

"Welcome To The Show"

"All Over The World"

"Dead Don't Dance"

"Go Away"

"White Line Frankenstein"

"Big Boots"

"Rules Of The Road"

"The Big Goodbye"

"Road Rats Forever"

"Baby Please Don't Go"

"100 More Miles"

"I'm Alice" video: