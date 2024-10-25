ALICE COOPER Announces Muscle Of Love (Deluxe) Release; "Teenage Lament '74" (Acoustic Diversion) Streaming

Alice Cooper has announced the new release, Muscle of Love (Deluxe), available on 2xLP Hot Pink Vinyl, and 2xCD/Blu-Ray featuring the original quadraphonic mixes. Order here.

The set includes unreleased gems and alternate mixes for a true behind-the-scenes look at the madness that inspired Alice Cooper's seventh full length album. A digital deluxe edition will be available on November 20.

Enjoy the brand-new acoustic twist on “Teenage Lament '74" below, which takes a dive into the depths of lost youth and rebellion, stripped down to its haunting essence.

The definitive version of the Alice Cooper Band’s seventh and final full-length offering encompasses 11 previously unreleased tracks, spanning recently unearthed Early Versions and Alternate Mixes of staple songs. The CD/Blu-ray set features the original 192/24 resolution quadraphonic mixes making their debut on Blu-ray.

Additionally, the liner notes feature an in-depth and immersive track-by-track account of the story behind Muscle Of Love, as told to renowned music journalist Jaan Uhelszki. She spoke extensively to Cooper, guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith, and additional guitarist Mick Mashbir to compile the most comprehensive discourse on this record ever published thus far.

Muscle Of Love saw the band double down on their rock ‘n’ roll roots, delivering an uncompromising body of work buoyed by impeccable playing, massive hooks, and good old-fashioned Detroit grit. Produced by Jack Richardson and Jack Douglas, it cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and scored a Gold certification from the RIAA. This uncompromising body of work includes the famed title track “Muscle of Love” as well as “Teenage Lament ’74,” “Big Apple Dreamin’ (Hippo),” and “Hard Hearted Alice.” It would also be the final album recorded by the original band, and they definitely went out with a bang, to say the least.

Muscle Of Love (Deluxe) tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Big Apple Dreamin’ (Hippo)"

"Never Been Sold Before"

"Hard Hearted Alice"

"Crazy Little Child"

"Working Up A Sweat"

"Muscle Of Love"

"Man With The Golden Gun"

"Teenage Lament ’74"

"Woman Machine"

Disc 2

"Big Apple Dreamin’ (Hippo)" (Early Version)

"Never Been Sold Before" (Early Version)

"Hard Hearted Alice" (Alternate Mix)

"Crazy Little Child" (Early Version)

"Working Up A Sweat" (Alternate Mix)

"Muscle Of Love" (Alternate Mix)

"Man With The Golden Gun" (Early Version)

"Teenage Lament ’74" (Acoustic Diversion)

"Woman Machine" (Alternate Mix)

"Teenage Lament ’74" (Single Version)

"Muscle Of Love" (Single Version)

BluRay Disc Featuring The Quad Mixes:

"Big Apple Dreamin’ (Hippo)"

"Never Been Sold Before"

"Hard Hearted Alice"

"Crazy Little Child"

"Working Up A Sweat"

"Muscle Of Love"

"Man With The Golden Gun"

"Teenage Lament ’74"

"Woman Machine"

LP tracklisting:

LP1

Side A:

"Big Apple Dreamin' (Hippo)"

"Never Been Sold Before"

"Hard Hearted Alice"

"Crazy Little Child"

Side B:

"Working Up A Sweat"

"Muscle Of Love"

"Man With The Golden Gun"

"Teenage Lament '74"

"Woman Machine"

LP2

Side C:

"Big Apple Dreamin' (Hippo)" (Early Version)

"Never Been Sold Before" (Early Version)

"Hard Hearted Alice" (Alternate Mix)

"Crazy Little Child" (Early Version)

Side D:

"Working Up A Sweat" (Alternate Mix)

"Muscle Of Love" (Alternate Mix)

"Man With The Golden Gun" (Early Version)

"Teenage Lament '74" (Acoustic Diversion)

"Woman Machine" (Alternate Mix)