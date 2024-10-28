ALICE COOPER Announces "Too Close For Comfort" East Coast US Tour Dates

Alice Cooper's Too Close For Comfort Tour continues with new 2025 tour dates taking over the East Coast this winter. Sick Things can get first access to tickets and VIP packages beginning tomorrow, October 29 at 10 AM, local time with the password SICKTHINGS. General tickets go on sale Halloween day at AliceCooper.com/tour.

Tour dates:

January

31 - The Bell Auditorium - Augusta, GA

February

1 - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort - Cherokee, NC

2 - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts - Greensboro, NC

4 - Saenger Theatre Mobile - Mobile, AL

6 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL

7 - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW - Fort Myers, FL

8 - The BayCare Sound - Clearwater, FL

11 - St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL