ALICE COOPER Live At Orange County Fair 2024; 4K Video Of Full Show Streaming

Live Rock Music Concerts has uploaded 4K video of Alice Cooper's full August 16 performance at Orange County Fair 2024, which took place at Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa, CA. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Lock Me Up" (First Verse And Chorus Only)

"Welcome To The Show"

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"I'm Eighteen"

"Under My Wheels"

"Bed Of Nails"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Snakebite"

"Be My Lover"

"Lost In America"

"Hey Stoopid"

"Welcome To My Nightmare" (Half)

"Cold Ethyl"

"Go To Hell"

"Poison"

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"The Black Widow" Segment From Alice Cooper: The Nightmare

"Black Widow Jam"

"Ballad Of Dwight Fry"

"Killer" (Closing Section - Band Only)

"I Love The Dead" (Closing Section - Band Only)

"Elected"

"School's Out"