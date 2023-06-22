ALICE COOPER Looks Back On Recording Vocals For the GUNS N' ROSES Song "The Garden" - "AXL Called Me At Two In The Morning: 'Can You Come Over To The Studio?'"

Speaking with Classic Rock in a new interview, shock rock legend Alice Cooper looked back on recording vocals for the Guns N' Roses deep cut, "The Garden", from Use Your Illusion I. Following is an excerpt.

Cooper: "With 'The Garden', Axl called me at two in the morning: ‘Can you come over to the studio?’ I said: ‘Sure, I’ll be over, but I can’t spend three days doing it.’ When I came in, the scene in the studio was very clean. Axl was there, and maybe Slash or Duff, and everything was ready to go. The lyrics were there. I listened to the song three times and said: 'No problem.' Axl didn’t have to describe what The Garden was about. Being a lyricist, I saw where they were going with it. I got the imagery. To me, ‘the garden’ was where you go to pick the drugs you want.

Axl might have given me a couple of pointers but we nailed it pretty quickly – in two or three takes – and I was surprised when he went: 'Yeah, that sounds great.' I didn’t hang out afterwards. I just said: 'Guys, I know you’re gonna stay up for three days, so I’m gonna go home.' We could laugh about that, because they understood I’d been there once, too."

After thousands upon thousands of gigs and easily a million miles traveled, Alice Cooper revs up as loudly as ever on his new album, Road, coming August 25.

Take your first ride with the new single, "I'm Alice", out now. Watch the video below, and pre-order your copy of Road at AliceCooper.com.

Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, it’s written, composed and recorded with his trusted, longtime bandmates - Ryan Roxie [guitar], Chuck Garric [bass], Tommy Henrikson [guitar], Glen Sobel [drums], and Nita Strauss [guitar]. Road channels the spirit of old school Alice with instantly recognizable grit and plenty of gusto. It’s everything you’d hope for from him and more.

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” says Alice. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

The album opener and first single, “I’m Alice”, sets the tone for the album with its driving drumbeat as guitars wail in the distance. Alice’s instantly recognizable rasp takes hold, “I know you’re looking for a real good time. So, let me introduce you to a friend of mine. I’m Alice. I’m the Master of Madness; the Sultan of Surprise...so don’t be afraid, just look into my eyes.”

Road tracklisting:

"I'm Alice"

"Welcome To The Show"

"All Over The World"

"Dead Don't Dance"

"Go Away"

"White Line Frankenstein"

"Big Boots"

"Rules Of The Road"

"The Big Goodbye"

"Road Rats Forever"

"Baby Please Don't Go"

"100 More Miles"

"I'm Alice" video: